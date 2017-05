× Music Monday with The Eric Look Band

It’s Music Monday with “Eric Look” who will be performing at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on June 5th on the Harley Davidson stage. Listen to his full interview as well as two live songs played here on WGN Radio!

Listen to the podcast right here:

