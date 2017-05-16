× Intimate Conversation with Kevin Spacey, Recipient of the Gene Siskel Film Center’s Renaissance Award

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on iTunes!

In the dizzying spin of the red carpet, Academy Award winner, Kevin Spacey, stopped for an intimate chat. From Frank Underwood to his mom to Mike Nichols to the importance of the Gene Siskel Film Center’s impact on young artists, Spacey shared his thoughts about the highs and lows of being an artist and an actor. Spacey is the recipient of the School of the Art Institute’s Gene Siskel Film Center’s Renaissance Award.

The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago celebrates the art of cinema with multiple annual festivals international in scope, independent and classic films, premieres, and retrospectives. Internationally recognized for its original film programming, the Film Center is a vibrant cultural destination in Chicago that attracts a diverse and creative annual audience of over 80,000. www.siskelfilmcenter.org.

For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.