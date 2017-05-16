× How do we bring more jobs to young people in the Chicago area?

Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer joins Justin to talk about coordinating the efforts between the county and the city of Chicago when it comes to jobs for youth, the challenge of attracting high-risk youths to a job program, getting the private sector involved in creating summer jobs and the importance of eliminating barriers to young people that want to find jobs in the city and county.

