× Esmeralda’s Taste Test: Bananko

Nick Digilio debuts a new segment called ‘Esmeralda’s Taste Test’ in which Esmeralda Leon brings in weird food items for the overnight crew to try. Today’s entry is Bananko, a Croatian candy.

