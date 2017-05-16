Do you know what’s The Worst? When you ask someone “How ya doin’?” and they tell you

Posted 11:31 PM, May 16, 2017, by

Ed Furman, Justin Kaufmann and Tim Chidester

It’s Tuesday night so that means it is time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by the hilarious Ed Furman and Tim Chidester. Do you know what’s the worst? Being at a party with kids.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio