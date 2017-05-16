× Chris Pegula: Diaper Dude

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Chris Pegula. Chris is the creator of Diaper Dude, America’s most high-profile line of hip gear for cool dads. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about his new book ‘DIAPER DUDE: The Ultimate Dad’s Guide to Surviving the First Two Years’, where he hopes to motivate dads to take on a larger role in the family dynamic and help out from the get go without fear of judgment.

