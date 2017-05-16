× Chicago band you should know: Big Sadie

The sensational Chicago band Big Sadie joins Justin in-studio to talk about their career making music in Chicago, merging their various musical influences, their debut record, “Keep Me Waiting” and their upcoming record-release show at The Hideout. The group also performs a couple of songs including “Danny” and “Keep Me Waiting.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

