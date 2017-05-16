× Car Talk: Fitting Vehicles to Seniors, The Frank Sinatra Bustleback and The 50’s Vision of Self Driving Cars

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses a new service called Carfit that make sure vehicles are adjusted properly to senior drivers, luxury Bustlebacks of 1982 (including the Frank Sinatra edition) and a 1956 short film from GM about self driving cars that got a lot of predictions right.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)