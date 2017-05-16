× Busy Beaver Button Co. and Chicago Design Museum: “On Pins and Needles” and the power of the promotional button

Dave Hoekstra visits with Christen Carter, owner of the Busy Beaver Button Company and Tanner Woodford, executive director of the Chicago Design Museum at Block 37, who have collaborated on a small-scale exhibit at the Museum called “On Pins and Needles”. The so-called clutch gallery is a 25-sq. inch display of political buttons significant to historical women’s political movements, all in a vintage wooden clutch purse. Carter also talks about getting into button-making through the grassroots punk music scene, and Busy Beaver’s big time clients and archive of historical buttons; Woodford discusses the rich heritage of Chicago’s visual artists and advertising firms, and more.

Also sitting in as the resident co-host and musician for the hour is Chicago guitarist and Matchbox barman Graham Courter.