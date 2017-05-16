Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/16/17

Posted 6:18 AM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:16AM, May 16, 2017

On May 16, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • Housing Start Numbers from the US Commerce Department
  • The Federal Reserve releases its latest information detailing industrial production
  • The Senate Select Committee meets today about the James Comey firing
  • The President of Turkey is welcomed to the White House today
  • The FCC Chairman will speak at Internet Freedom and Regulation and Congress Day
  • ABC, ESPN, & Univision present their 2017-2018 lineups today

 