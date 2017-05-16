Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/16/17
On May 16, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- Housing Start Numbers from the US Commerce Department
- The Federal Reserve releases its latest information detailing industrial production
- The Senate Select Committee meets today about the James Comey firing
- The President of Turkey is welcomed to the White House today
- The FCC Chairman will speak at Internet Freedom and Regulation and Congress Day
- ABC, ESPN, & Univision present their 2017-2018 lineups today