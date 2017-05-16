× Allstate Kid of the Week: Malik R.

Malik Roberson, through his studies at IMSA, is developing the world’s fastest motorized skateboard. Currently, the world record speed for this type of skateboard is 59.5 miles per hour; Malik is working to build a device that reaches 70 mph. His innovation could have implications and uses in a range of industries such as electrical and automotive engineering.

The Quad County African American Chamber of Commerce believes Malik is among the next generation of innovators, and to show their support, awarded Malik $2,000 to continue his work on building a faster and more powerful skateboard. Malik will graduate from IMSA in June and begin his freshman year at Illinois Institute of Technology in the fall studying aerospace engineering and inspiring other students of color to pursue STEM career fields. Perhaps one day soon, Malik will be designing systems and vehicles for space travel! Malik is one to watch, as he is sure to make a measurable impact on innovation and entrepreneurship. Way to go, Malik!