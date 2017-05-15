‘Wizard of Lies’ author Diana Henriques talks DeNiro and the real Bernie Madoff

May 15, 2017

Diana Henriques attends a screening of HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, May 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

John Williams welcomes back New York Times financial contributor Diana Henriques, author of The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust, who talks about the upcoming HBO TV movie adaptation premiering this Saturday 5/20 at 7pm.  She talks about the great Robert DeNiro tapping into what made Bernie Madoff compelling as a character and a con-man and gives an inside look at the real man and murky history of the largest ponzi scheme ever.