'Wizard of Lies' author Diana Henriques talks DeNiro and the real Bernie Madoff

John Williams welcomes back New York Times financial contributor Diana Henriques, author of The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust, who talks about the upcoming HBO TV movie adaptation premiering this Saturday 5/20 at 7pm. She talks about the great Robert DeNiro tapping into what made Bernie Madoff compelling as a character and a con-man and gives an inside look at the real man and murky history of the largest ponzi scheme ever.