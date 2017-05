× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/15/17: E-Sports, Confidence & #BowWowChallenge

School is almost out and summer is nearly here so time to spend time inside playing e-sports…Steve broke down the latest in the e-sport with Jim Dalke and Karis Hustad from Chicago Inno and how Chicago continues to be the hot bed. Gary Mills checked in with Steve after his extensive travels to chat about how confidence can be taught all over the world, and Randi Shaffer then wrapped up the weekend in social media.