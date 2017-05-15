× What can we do to change attitudes about LGBT rights?

Political scientists and authors Dr. Brian F. Harrison and Dr. Melissa R. Michelson join Justin to discuss their book, “Listen, We Need to Talk: How to Change Attitudes about LGBT Rights.” Dr. Harrison and Dr. Michelson talk about where the idea for the book comes from, the methods used to get people to change their minds about LGBT issues and why this issue has shown a pattern of improvement over the last 20 years.

