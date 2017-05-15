× WGN Radio Theatre #180: Gunsmoke, Boston Blackie & The Whistler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 14, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Gunsmoke: Tara” with William Conrad. (11-07-52). Next we have: “Boston Blackie: The Apartment Swindler” with Dick Kollmar. (09-25-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Whistler: Married to Murder” with Elliott Lewis. (09-25-44).

