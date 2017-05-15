× The Opening Bell 5/15/17: From Local Instrument Shop to International Music Marketplace

The music industry is a difficult industry to break into, and disrupting it by connecting music lovers from around the world is even harder, but David Kalt is achieving that. Steve sat down with David (CEO of Reverb.com) to talk about the journey that started in Chicago which is now expanding to a presence across the world. Steve then looked at the transportation of the future after this past weeks Metropolitan Planning Council Round Table. Audrey Wennink (Director of Transportation at the Metropolitan Planning Council) told Steve about the ways Chicago is getting smarter about transportation and making traveling more efficient.