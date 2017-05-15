× The new trend in takeout: Ghost Restaurants

Bill Nevruz, managing partner at Lettuce Entertain You‘s Seasides and Oyster Bah, joins Justin to discuss “Ghost Restaurants,” the new trend in carryout. Bill talks about the “Ghost Restaurant” concept, designing a restaurant solely around the carryout experience, the challenge of coming up with menu items that are still delicious 20-30 minutes after they are made, the importance of limiting menu items for easier execution and how delivery services and technology advancements have changed the industry for the better.

