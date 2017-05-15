× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-15-17

We have a great show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we start off the week, as we always do, with a lively discussion on national politics with political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling, political scientists and authors Brian F. Harrison and Melissa R. Michelson tell us about their book, “Listen, We Need to Talk,” Lettuce Entertain You’s Bill Nevruz introduces us to the concept of “Ghost Restaurants,” we learn about a new play that tackles the classic Tonya Harding v. Nancy Kerrigan fight leading up to the 1994 Winter Olympics and since it’s Monday, we end the night in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the magnificent JC Brooks!

