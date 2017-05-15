× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/15/17): A Russian affair Putin himself couldn’t write, a Kasso announcement, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 60 (05/15/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune reporter/columnist and ex-Kasso legman Will Lee to announce Kasso’s next public appearance. The trio also discusses the root causes behind the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election and what impact the developments are having on the current political climate in Washington, D.C. Plus, former Federal Prosecutor Pat Brady calls the show to break down why he is so disturbed by the manner in which Jame Comey was fired, the reasoning behind it, and why further investigation into Russian hacking, including Comey’s dismissal, needs to be done with the utmost transparency.

