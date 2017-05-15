× The Beat Full Show (5/14/17): Early season struggles continue for Cubs, Arrieta

Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Mother’s Day Sunday edition of The Beat: we start off with a recap of Carm’s ‘Dancing with Chicago Celebrities’ experience with WGN’s Mary Van de Velde and Carm tries to rebuild the relationship between the Cubs and Ronnie Woo Woo; speaking of the Cubs, they drop 2 of 3 in St. Louis to fall below .500 and the guys try to pinpoint Jake Arrieta’s struggles in the early going and his future in a Cub uniform; Harry brings a Mother’s Day themed game to the show; CSN Chicago’s Kelly Crull joins the show to talk Arrieta’s velocity problems and preview her charity doubles tennis match with Carm, Bill Leff and ESPN’s Brooke Weisbrod; coach Jaimie Duffek of Next College Student Athlete talks about her efforts to help prospective student athletes navigate the college recruitment process and obtain scholarships, and more.