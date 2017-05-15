× Steve Hamilton’s ‘Exit Strategy’: “I’ve never written about a character like this before”

John Williams talks with author Steve Hamilton about his new book, Exit Strategy the second entry in his series of novels about career criminal Nick Mason as he attempts to repay his debt to a kingpin that got him out of prison. They discuss the Chicago’s role as a backdrop and a ‘character’ in the book, the challenge of writing a both criminal and detective characters that readers can find humanity in, some of the real-life issues with crime in the city, and more.