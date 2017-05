× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.15.17: Oh Rosie!

It’s a beautiful Monday, and we were all high off of our awesome Mother’s Day weekends…we hit the ground running! Tom Rivers talks cyber attacks, Doc Most helps us manage our pain and Ryan Nobles tries to explain what our President is thinking. Kim Potts talks all things TV, Amy Rutledge doesn’t give birth on the air and Steve Dale brought in Rosie! Let’s get this cute pup adopted!