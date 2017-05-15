Rick Kogan Full Show: Sam Fazio, Nora Brooks Blakely, Jenniffer Weigel and Lise.FM
It was a show full of music, literature, poetry and a podcast! Singer Sam Fazio joined Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about his upcoming performance with Kimberly Gordon, “Legends of the Empire Room.” Then, Rick premiered producer Lise’s first ever episode of her new podcast, Lise.FM. Nora Brooks Blakely joined Rick Kogan on this Mother’s Day night to introduce her new book about her mother, Seasons: A Gwendolyn Brooks Experience. Then, Jen Weigel, writer and host of WGN Plus podcast I’m Spiritual, Dammit joined Rick Kogan to talk about her latest book, ‘Psychics, Healers & Mediums: A Journalist, a Road Trip, and Voices from the Other Side.’