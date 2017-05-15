× Revisit the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan story at the American Theater Company

Margot Bordelon joins Justin to tell us about the world premiere of “T.,” opening this week at the American Theater Company. Margot talks about why the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan saga still resonates with audiences, trying to avoid turning this story into something campy, how the play explores larger questions about class and what it means for her to come back to Chicago for this production.

