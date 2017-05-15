× Political analyst Chris Robling: “This is a very rattletrap White House and it is not operating in the best interest of the American people”

Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here to recap all the national political stories making news including the late-breaking Washington Post item that President Trump allegedly leaked classified information to Russian officials. Does this story have any merit or truth? Chris and Dave engage in another lively debate with a special bonus segment!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio