Nora Brooks Blakely on seeing her mother Gwendolyn “beyond a poem on a page”

Nora Brooks Blakely joined Rick Kogan on Mother’s Day night to introduce her new book about her mother, Seasons: A Gwendolyn Brooks Experience. The book aims to show all angles of Gwendolyn Brooks, and it includes Brooks’ poetry and prose, as well as beautiful illustrations and priceless memories from family and friends. Rick reads some of his favorite poems from the book and Nora shares details on an upcoming public birthday celebration for her mother at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.