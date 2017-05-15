× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Snatched

Nick Digilio and Jim Laczkowski of The Now Playing Network review the weekend’s new movies including King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Snatched, The Wall and Dead Awake.

Plus Erik Childress checks in from the Chicago Critics Film Festival and details about Jim’s music project ‘Garden on a Trampoline.”

