Live from Studio 435: JC Brooks

This is a treat! The great JC Brooks joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his career, making music in Chicago, the importance of being able to collaborate with other like-minded musicians, how the Chicago music scene has changed over the years, how his music has evolved, how his theater background reflects in the music, the relationship between their studio work and the live show, their new record “The Neon Jungle” and their upcoming tour which brings them to Joe’s on Weed St. in early June. The band also performs a few songs including, “Drive,” “Watch Me” and “Jungle.”

