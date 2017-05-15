× John Williams Full Show (5/15/17): JB Pritzker’s mansion problem, WannaCry malware and the Madoff movie

John Williams kicks off the week with a round of ‘Handyman Poker’ with Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini and Kim Gordon. This segues into a discussion about a mansion owned by gubernatorial hopeful JB Pritzker that has fallen into disrepair and reportedly led to nearly $230,000 in property tax breaks. Author Steve Hamilton is in-studio to discuss his new novel, the Chicago-flavored Exit Strategy; Kevin Epstein, head of Threat Operations at Proofpoint joins the show to shed some light on the outbreak of the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware that’s attacking computers on a global scale; author Diana Henriques talks about her book on the Madoff scandal Wizard of Lies, ahead of the premiere of the HBO-produced movie adaptation this weekend, and more.