× How To Determine The Value Of Your Comic Book Collection!

COO of Metropolis Collectibles, Vincent Zurzolo has been a part of multi million dollars deals involving the buying and selling of comic books. Vincent joins Mason to explain how to assess the value and properly take care of your comic books.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine