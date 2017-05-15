× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 92: Rookie Minicamp Recap Show

Rookie minicamp is over and it was an entertaining (and weird) weekend at Halas Hall. The guys recap the weekend and try to get to the bottom of a few controversies, including the animal that apparently has taken over the outdoor press conference area. Plus, hear from Vic Fangio, Tarik Cohen, Tanner Gentry and new wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, as Adam and Adam zero in on two players who could make or break the 2017 season.

