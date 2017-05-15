× Highway to ‘Blues Heaven’: Preserving and promoting the past and future of Chicago’s musical legacy

Dave Hoekstra leads an in-depth look at the city of Chicago’s relationship with it’s own rich blues legacy with a panel of guests who are all striving to maintain Chicago blues in their own way: Co-founders Bill Selonick and John Boncimino, of the upcoming Chicago Blues Experience Museum, slated for a downtown location at 25 E. Washington, talk about their 5-plus year long process of creating an immersive music museum to explore the music and its link to the city; Jackie Dixon, President of Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation (and Willie’s daughter) shares some of her plans on future of the foundations headquarters at the Chess Records building (2120 S. Michigan Ave) and the goal of having both locations be active, living incubators of music and ideas to not only preserve the city’s musical heritage, but push it forward; Joe Morganfield shares a pair of live tunes and talks about his memories of his father Muddy Waters and the state of Muddy’s first Chicago house on S. Lake Park, and more.