Happy 1st Year! "Elton Jim" reveals the surprising results of his genetic DNA test — there are more relatives in his bloodlines than he thought!

In this 52nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, celebrates his first year of podcasting on WGNPlus.com with a personal, insightful, and funny revelation of the DNA results from a recent genetic test. Sure, he’s Italian and Polish like he thought — but there also are some additional “cousins” in his heritage. Find out what new ethnic parades he’ll be marching in! And he and Emily Armanetti, share some of the best concerts they’ve ever attended and find they share some interesting musical tastes.