Barry Manilow, winner of the BMI Icon award, arrives at the 65th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning: Barry Manilow postpones Chicago show
Dean, Dave Schwan and the gang talk about Barry Manilow following word that he had to postpone his show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont due to sprained vocal chords. The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 29th.