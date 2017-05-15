Barry Manilow, winner of the BMI Icon award, arrives at the 65th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Dean Richard’s Sunday Morning: Barry Manilow cancels Chicago show
Dean, Dave Schwan and the gang talk Barry Manilow following his last-minute cancellation of his show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont due to sprained vocal chords. Manilow also cancelled a show at The Forum in Los Angeles following a doctor’s recommendation that he rest his voice.