Cyber security expert Kevin Epstein talks ‘WannaCry’ and avoiding a ransomware outbreak

Kevin Epstein, Head of Threat Operations at Proofpoint Cyber Security joins John Williams to shed some light on the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware outbreak that made headlines over the weekend. Epstein discusses about the global proliferation of ‘WannaCry’ (which is worse abroad than in the US), and how the self-proliferating nature of the virus makes it especially dangerous; he also talks about Proofpoint’s efforts to reverse-engineer the code to create a “killswitch” for the potentially costly malware, and more.