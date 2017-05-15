This picture taken on November 3, 2016 shows on a screen viruses list at the LHS (High Security Laboratory) of the INRIA (National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation) in Rennes.
Paradise where computer viruses blossom under the watchful eye of scientists, the Laboratory of high security (LHS-PEC) of Rennes is a small fortress from where emerge the first studies on the "ransomwares", those digital brigands which Dominate the malware market. / AFP / DAMIEN MEYER (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)
Cyber security expert Kevin Epstein talks ‘WannaCry’ and avoiding a ransomware outbreak
Kevin Epstein, Head of Threat Operations at Proofpoint Cyber Security joins John Williams to shed some light on the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware outbreak that made headlines over the weekend. Epstein discusses about the global proliferation of ‘WannaCry’ (which is worse abroad than in the US), and how the self-proliferating nature of the virus makes it especially dangerous; he also talks about Proofpoint’s efforts to reverse-engineer the code to create a “killswitch” for the potentially costly malware, and more.