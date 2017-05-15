× Chicago’s biggest spiders are nearly the size of your hand

CHICAGO — The largest spiders living in Chicago are almost the size of your hand, but you almost certainly will never see them in your house.

The two biggest spiders that can be found in the wild within city limits are the Argiope aurantia (orb weaver) and dolomedes tenebrosus (dark fishing spider), according to Petra Sierwald, associate curator at Field Museum.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Sierwald said neither spider will come into houses, at least not in the city, but if you have a cabin in Wisconsin, you occasionally might see one inside. Chicagoans can find both spiders in city forest preserves or in their backyard, Sierwald said.