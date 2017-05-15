× Alan Dershowitz on Trump/Comey, feds investigate Fox News, Fyre Festival, Penn State hazing liability and much more

The legendary Alan Dershowitz defends Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Former AUSA Jeff Cramer discusses the feds’ investigation into Fox News for alleged sexual harassment and securities fraud.

Christopher Hajec, Litigation Director for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, joins Rich & Jason to discuss why Trump’s travel ban is not anti-Muslim and why the Supreme Court will uphold it.

Jacob Huebert, Senior Attorney at Liberty Justice Center, explains why amending the Illinois Constitution would solve some of the state’s fiscal mess.

Finally, in the wildly popular Legal Grab Bag, the guys analyze breaking legal news involving Aaron Hernandez, the Penn State hazing case, the Hotel California lawsuit and Benny The Bull shenanigans.