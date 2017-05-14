× WGN Radio Theatre #179: Our Miss Brooks, Dragnet & Box Thirteen

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 13, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Our Miss Brooks: Bargain Hats for Mother’s Day” with Eve Arden. (05-13-51). Next we have: “Dragnet: The Big Mother” with Jack Webb. (11-09-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “BOX THIRTEEN: Double Mothers” starring Alan Ladd. (10-10-48).

