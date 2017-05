× This is History: U.S Constitution Written, American Red Cross Founded, The First Mother’s Day, Mickey Mouse Debuts, Microsoft Antitrust Lawsuit

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan discuss the writing of the U.S. Constitution, the founding of The American Red Cross, Mickey Mouse’s first appearance, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is introduced, the anti-trust Microsoft lawsuit, the very first Mother’s Day and a salute to television’s ‘most memorable moms’ by decade.