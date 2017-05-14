× The Beat Full Show (5/13/17): Which broadcaster deserves the next ‘alarm clock’ treatment?

Harry Teinowitz and Kevin Powell bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Ronnie Woo Woo gets the boot from Wrigley Field and the guys discuss whether or not the Cubs are in the right; Adam Hoge gives some early feedback on Mitchell Trubisky and Eddie Jackson’s “rod” from Bears rookie minicamp; the Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock giveaway at Guaranteed Rate Field is getting the South Siders national attention and we talk to Sox exec Brooks Boyer about the team’s marketing efforts; Mark Carman checks in before his ‘Dancing with Chicago Celebrities’ effort and more.