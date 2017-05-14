× Sam Fazio on following his voice: “Something was missing”

Singer Sam Fazio joined Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about his upcoming performance with Kimberly Gordon, “Legends of the Empire Room.” They talked about Sam’s childhood, why he came back to Chicago later in life and how he decided to pursue his musical dreams. Then, Kimberly joined the conversation to talk about working with Sam and the group commented on the importance of celebrating these classic, nostalgic songs and how magical and intimate live music can be.

Find out more about Sam and Kimberly’s live show here.