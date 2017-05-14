× OTL #552: The Secret History of Boyce Brown, Migratory birds in Chicago, Local saxophonist Chris Greene

Mike Stephen chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about hot jazz saxophonist Boyce Brown for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music, talks with U.S Fish and Wildlife Service Chicago field supervisor Louise Clemency about celebrating International Migratory Bird Day Celebration at LaBagh Woods next Saturday, and welcomes local musician Chris Greene to the studio to play a selection from the Chris Greene Quartet‘s new album Boundary Issues. Meanwhile, we wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day by playing a classic voicemail from #1 OTL fan Mrs. Stephen!

