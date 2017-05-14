× Brian Noonan Show 5/14/17: Mother’s Day musings and more

Brian celebrates Mother’s Day with a special edition of the Sunday Night Arcade. Plus: Cody has a CTA scare, and the crew does not approve of the latest trending baby name.

Before getting into Mother’s Day trivia, Cody Gough (Brian’s producer) describes the unexpected “emergency” scene he witnessed at the Clark and Division Red Line stop on his way to the station. Then, following an extremely close back-and-forth Sunday Night Arcade battle, Brian and the crew discuss the name “Kylo” and other new/unorthodox baby names that stir up quite a bit of controversy.

This show also marks Brian’s 11th anniversary as a host at WGN Radio. Hear him reminisce about some of his favorite moments across the years with Cody and newsman Roger Badesch, plus a special thank-you to listeners for being fans of the program for so many years.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to discuss the legal implications of President Trump firing FBI Director James Comey before answering legal questions from listeners – including a follow-up from last week regarding what to do when a neighbor builds a new fence and part of it ends up in your yard!