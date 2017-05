× Bark in the Park 2017 & Anti-Cruelty Punishment To Fit The Crime

Steve Dale with David Dinger from the Anti-Cruelty Society. Talking about their annual event & How can we get the punishment to fit the crime when it comes to animal cruelty.

Be a part of the 23rd Annual Bark in the Park 5K and Fundraiser.

http://www.barkinthepark.org/

​Date: Sunday, May, 21, 2017

Location: Soldier Field Stadium Green, Chicago, IL

5K Kickoff Time: 10 a.m.

Beer tent opens: 11 a.m.

Scavenger hunt begins: 11:45 a.m.