'You're fired', James Comey

Last Tuesday, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey May 9 in a letter that stated, “greatly appreciate[s] you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation.” Donald Trump shared the details in a one-on-one interview that Comey was fired based on his ability to handle the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s personal emails. Regardless, he said he planned on firing Comey. Matt Bubala shares his thoughts.