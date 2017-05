× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/13/17: Abha Bhattarai, Laura Holson, Claire Bushey

This week on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy Guth discusses two retailers, one failing and one thriving, with Washington Post’s Abha Bhattarai and New York Times’ Laura Holson. Later, Claire Bushey from Crain’s joins the show to talk about how the gig economy has reached the legal industry (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170506/ISSUE01/170509865/the-gig-economy-comes-to-law).