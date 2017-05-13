× White Sox SVP Brooks Boyer: “We can’t control what happens between the lines… we can control the experience at the ballpark”

White Sox SVP of Sales and Marketing Brooks Boyer joins Harry Teinowitz and Kevin Powell to talk about the season’s hottest giveaway, the Hawk Harrelson alarm clock. He talks about the process of creating the clock and what goes into developing a good giveaway item, the challenge of selling a team that’s rebuild mode, and team’s focus on creating a great ballpark experience in the present while getting fans excited about the future.