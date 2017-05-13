WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: James Comey, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), listens to opening statements from the chairman during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. While both the Senate and House Intelligence committees have received private intelligence briefings in recent months, Monday's hearing is the first public hearing on alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The Markets 5/12/17: Wall Street ends week relatively quiet on price movement
Orion opens the show by discussing the surprisingly quiet reaction on Wall Street to changes in Washington D.C. Later, Max talks to Agrisource President John Zanker. Finally, Orion closes the show with a report of this week’s Agribusiness.