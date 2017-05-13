× The Largest Political Round Table to date! Budget Discussion and a new episode of “What’s That From” | Full Show (May 12th)

On tonight’s show we have the largest group of legislatures to date! With Elliott Serrano riding side car we welcome on: Representatives Sara Feigenholtz, Mark Batnick, Steve Anderson, and Anne Moeller all to discuss the on-going issues with the state’s budget, Women’s Economic Support and more. Then, to continue Freak Out Friday we welcome on political minds – Erik Elk, Dave Lundy and Mike Lieber to add to the IL and National government conversation.

Listen to the podcast right here:

